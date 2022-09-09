Woman raped on New York City subway platform: NYPD

Police are hunting for a man who raped a woman on a New York City subway platform, and they are hoping a sketch will lead to an arrest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man accused of raping a woman at a New York City subway station, and they're hoping a sketch of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

The incident began around 3 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, with an encounter at the 42nd Street/Eighth Avenue station.

Authorities say the 21-year-old victim was standing on the platform when she was approached by a man.

The woman said the attacker took her to multiple other subway stations before taking her to the end of the platform, towards the tunnel, and raping her.

The victim could not recall at which station she was raped.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

The attacker is described as a dark-skinned male with facial hair and a scar on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing burgundy and gold shorts and black and white Croc shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

