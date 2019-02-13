EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5135358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paramedics spoke to rapper Rich the Kid after a robbery and assault in West Hollywood.

Rapper Rich the Kid was apparently one of several victims in a robbery, assault and shooting in West Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.Exclusive AIR7 HD video shows Rich the Kid at the scene after the incident in the 7200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Westlake Recording Studios talking to paramedics.He appeared to not be seriously injured.Only hours earlier, the 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Dimitri Roger - posted a picture of himself on Instagram carrying stacks of cash with the caption "Always in bank mo deposit." In that picture he is wearing the same outfit as when he was speaking to the paramedics and was pictured near the same vehicle later seen at the scene.Eyewitness News learned that singer Usher was in the studios recording his new album when Rich the Kid arrived to record his own music in a separate part of the facility.The incident was reported at 3:13 p.m. as a robbery and assault involving three suspects and three victims.Sheriff's deputies said the suspects confronted the victims in an alley behind a business and demanded money and jewelry - and then assaulted them.As they fled, one suspect fired shots, but it did not appear anyone was struck by bullets.A witness told Eyewitness News he saw a man emerge from the area and fire multiple shots before escaping in a white sports car."The guy came out of here and he took out a gun, he fired six shots into the street," witness Ray Leon said. "I just heard pop, pop, pop. There was about six pops. I got down really quick. He was firing and that car sped away."Surveillance footage from a nearby salon captured the sound of the shots fired and as people ran to the ground in search of cover.Authorities said three victims were treated at the scene and released. Their injuries were apparently not serious enough to require hospital transport.This isn't the first time Rich the Kid has been assaulted. In June, the rapper ended up in the hospital after being attacked during a home-invasion robbery at an apartment in Koreatown.Multiple shell casings were found on the ground at the scene and marked off as evidence.Sheriff's deputies blocked off streets in the area as they investigated.Westlake Recording Studios is one of the most famous recording spots, where everyone from Michael Jackson to Alanis Morissette have recorded music.Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at (310) 855-8850 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.----------