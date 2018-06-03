SHOTS FIRED

Police: Rapper possibly targeted in Times Square hotel shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest details on the shooting from Times Square.

By
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Chicago rapper told police he was the target of a shot that was fired in front of a popular hotel in Times Square.

The incident happened Saturday morning at the West 47th Street side of the W Hotel.

Police say two men wearing hoodies left the scene after the shot was fired just before 5 a.m.

Rapper Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, wasn't hit.

The 22-year-old told police he suspects an ongoing fight over social media with a lesser known rapper may have motivated the shooting.

Police are now looking into whether that was the motive.

No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedhotelrapperTimes SquareMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOTS FIRED
Shots fired near music video shoot for rappers 50 Cent, 6ix9ine
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
Exclusive: Family discovers bullet holes in 12-year-old daughter's bedroom
Shots fired at Freeport police, suspect in custody
More shots fired
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News