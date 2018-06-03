A Chicago rapper told police he was the target of a shot that was fired in front of a popular hotel in Times Square.The incident happened Saturday morning at the West 47th Street side of the W Hotel.Police say two men wearing hoodies left the scene after the shot was fired just before 5 a.m.Rapper Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, wasn't hit.The 22-year-old told police he suspects an ongoing fight over social media with a lesser known rapper may have motivated the shooting.Police are now looking into whether that was the motive.No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.----------