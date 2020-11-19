Rapper seen on video with flamethrower on top of MTA bus in Brooklyn surrenders

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A rapper who said he was making a tribute to a legendary New York City hip-hop group surrendered to face charges Wednesday after he was recorded shooting a flamethrower from the top of an occupied MTA bus in an unsanctioned stunt a transit agency spokesman called "absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid."

Christopher Dupree, who performs under the name Dupree G.O.D. and also refers to himself as the Flame G.O.D., turned himself in at the 79th Precinct and was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

"We are in the process of attempting to locate this flamethrower," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

ALSO READ | Road rage dispute ends with car in Queens bakery, 4 hurt, 4 arrested

The incident happened at Franklin and Putnam avenues in Brooklyn around 5:30 p.m. on November 8. The MTA said there were 25 passengers on the B26 bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

"Our incredible bus operator quickly moved riders to safety, and we're pleased the police made an arrest after this outrageous stunt," the MTA said in a statement. "The individual who perpetrated this lunacy should receive the maximum consequences the law allows."

Bystander video, taken in Brooklyn earlier this month, gained attention on social media on Tuesday after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe.


Dupree said in an in Instagram post that he was shooting a video tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan, the celebrated New York City hip-hop group.

"I have 28 years on the job," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. "I don't recall anybody jumping on a bus, shooting a flamethrower in the air like that, recklessly. As it happens, maybe I have to ask a couple of my coworkers who have more time on the job than me, but I worked in every single borough in this city. I don't ever recall seeing anything of this nature."

Dupree posted drone footage of the effort. In an earlier Instagram post, he invited people to the area for ice cream, T-shirts and champagne.

TRENDING NEWS: Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
EMBED More News Videos

Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citymtaviral videonypdbusfireinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools close through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Confusion & whiplash: Parents, NYC officials frustrated over school closure
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
The Countdown: Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
250,000 COVID deaths: 'The world is different'
Cuomo: There will be a tremendous COVID spike after Thanksgiving
Son speaks out after mother shot in face while on MTA bus
Show More
Mets Robinson Cano banned for 2021 season due to PEDs
Curran against NYC schools closure, unveils help for restaurants
Habitat for Humanity ribbon cuts 6 condos for new homeowners in NJ
Potential NJ Nabisco factory shut down could cut 600 jobs
MTA unveils 'doomsday' budget with massive service cuts, layoffs
More TOP STORIES News