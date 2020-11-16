Traffic

Driver jumps curb, drives up sidewalk, slams into bakery in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- At least five people were injured when a car crashed into a bakery in Queens Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, where the driver ended up all the way into the business after driving up a busy sidewalk.

The victims were rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in unknown condition.

MORE NEWS: Cops bust illegal fight club dubbed 'Rumble in the Bronx'
EMBED More News Videos

A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.


The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time, but police say there was a dispute involving the driver that led to the incident.

Individuals are in custody, and charges are said to be pending.

It is unclear if those injured were in the car, on the sidewalk, or in the bakery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Department of Buildings inspectors checking the structural stability of the building determined that the vehicle damaged the glass entrance and window at the front of the store, as well as one of the interior partition walls inside of the store.

The rest of the building was deemed stable, and only a partial vacate order was issued for the bakery.

TRENDING NEWS: Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
EMBED More News Videos

Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityflushingqueensbakerycar into buildingtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Ronald McDonald House New York hosts annual gala virtually
Victims found in stairwell of subway station after triple shooting
NYPD officer hit by car that fled scene, crashed a few blocks away
NYC schools stay open, mayor warns 'we've got a fight ahead'
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM
Show More
New rules to know about debt collection
Nevada is 1st state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage
COVID CT Update: Lamont tests negative, will continue self-isolating
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
COVID News: Westchester city's stay-at-home advisory takes effect
More TOP STORIES News