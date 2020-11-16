Driver jumps curb, drives up sidewalk, slams into bakery in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7985282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- At least five people were injured when a car crashed into a bakery in Queens Monday afternoon.It happened just after 4 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, where the driver ended up all the way into the business after driving up a busy sidewalk.The victims were rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in unknown condition.The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time, but police say there was a dispute involving the driver that led to the incident.Individuals are in custody, and charges are said to be pending.It is unclear if those injured were in the car, on the sidewalk, or in the bakery.The investigation is ongoing.Department of Buildings inspectors checking the structural stability of the building determined that the vehicle damaged the glass entrance and window at the front of the store, as well as one of the interior partition walls inside of the store.The rest of the building was deemed stable, and only a partial vacate order was issued for the bakery.----------