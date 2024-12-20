Raw oysters linked to norovirus sickens 80 at Los Angeles event celebrating city's top restaurants

LOS ANGELES -- An event celebrating the top restaurants in Los Angeles left at least 80 people sickened with norovirus due to an outbreak linked to raw oysters, L.A. County's Department of Public Health confirmed to ABC News.

The outbreak stemmed from an event at the Hollywood Palladium celebrating the Los Angeles Times' list of the 101 best restaurants on Dec. 3, according to the agency.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea and is commonly referred to as the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. Other symptoms may include stomach pain, fever, headache, body aches or dehydration. Proper handwashing, disinfecting contaminated surfaces, washing laundry in hot water, and staying home when sick are ways to prevent further spread, according to the CDC.

"At this time, over 80 attendees that consumed the oysters have reported illness," a spokesperson with the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The oysters that were served and have since been recalled were Fanny Bay Select oysters and Fanny Bay XS oysters from Pacific Northwest Shellfish Co., according to the statement.

The pack date of the oysters was listed as Nov. 25 or later and the date of the recall notice was Dec. 13, the agency added.

Following the recall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Dec. 18 to restaurants, retailers and consumers not to sell or eat the oysters in question due to potential norovirus contamination.

The warning was directed at 15 states across the country from Hawaii, California and Arizona to Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York. The FDA said the outbreak is believed to have originated in British Columbia, Canada.

Santa Monica Seafood, which supplied the oysters for the event, said in a statement to ABC News the company is "aware of the ongoing investigation into the recent food illness outbreak linked to oysters served" and is cooperating with the Public Health Department.

The retailer added that while the investigation is ongoing, "There is no evidence to suggest mishandling at any point in the supply chain, including by Santa Monica Seafood or any of the restaurants participating in the LA Times event."

Tickets to the Los Angeles Times' restaurant event associated with the outbreak cost eventgoers anywhere from $264 for general admission to upwards of $600 for VIP.

ABC News has reached out to the L.A. Times for a comment.