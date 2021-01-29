Raw sewage flooding homes in Mount Vernon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10103778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Angry homeowners in Mount Vernon are blasting the city over its response to a raw sewage leak that has flooded several homes and businesses."It's absolutely ridiculous," says Wayne Fletcher. "I don't know how much more of this I can take any more."The sewer lines below 3rd Street between 7th to 13th Avenues have been a trouble spot for years.Blockages occur where two 24-inch pipes feed into a connector that's only 10 inches wide."The sewage is not from my house, it's like from hundreds of my neighbor's houses. If that's not a health risk and a hazard, I don't know what is," says Fletcher.The city is borrowing a pump from the Westchester County Department of Emergency Management to bypass the clogged pipe.However, a long-term solution is more difficult, says Public Works Commissioner Damani Bush, "What I'm going to have to do is call the Army Corps of Engineers to take it to a higher level to get some assistance on this because this is out of our purview."----------