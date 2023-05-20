The RBC Brooklyn Half is the biggest half marathon in the United States.

Tens of thousands hit the street for RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The RBC Brooklyn Half is the biggest half marathon in the United States.

Some 26,000 runners are expected to cross the finish line Saturday.

Notable runners include Ellie Kemper, Nev Schulman, Tiki Barber, Casey Neistat, Calin Bracken, and Zaida Espinoza.

It's an event with something for everyone in the family as kids ages 8-18 can take part in the free Boardwalk Kids Run.

The RBC Brooklyn Half will take runners through the unique and diverse neighborhoods of Brooklyn, beginning at the Brooklyn Museum, passing the scenic Grand Army Plaza, and running through Prospect Park and along Ocean Parkway to the finish line on the famous Coney Island boardwalk.

The race was established back in 1981.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nyrr.org/races/rbcbrooklynhalf

ALSO READ | What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.