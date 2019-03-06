5 of the Most Anticipated Buildings of 2019 are in New York City

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Every year Architectural Digest gives us a glimpse at the soon to be completed buildings they are most excited about.
By the end of 2019, iconic structures ranging from The Statue of Liberty Museum (FXCollaborative Architects), The Shed (Diller Scofidio + Renfro), 40 Tenth Avenue (Studio Gang) and TWA Hotel (Beyer Blinder Bell and Lubrano Ciavarra Architects) will all debut in New York City.
Some of the buildings completed will have abstracted exteriors that beg to defy physics while other buildings are subdued and meld with their landscapes.
Either way, the architecture lover and enthusiast has much to look forward too.
The Shed will be a cultural venue going up in the Hudson Yards project. The structure has the ability to accommodate a wide range of performances (Bjork is slated to perform there in 2019).
When completed, The Shed was designed to be mobile, and the outer structure sits on wheels. Once activated the shell of the building moves from the main building creating a whole new building.
40 Tenth Avenue is located in New York's trendy Meatpacking District and is a modern office building. The design was inspired by the cosmos and was created with the public in mind.
The structure has an abstract curve allowing sunlight to penetrate the Highline park and public green space below.
The Statue of Liberty Museum will be completed by May 2019 and is located right in New York Harbor. The $70 million structure will house the history of America's most precious statue.
The building's exterior was designed using copper which will oxidize to match the faded green of the statue itself.
Architectural Digest's Most Anticipated Buildings list has 14 buildings to watch for, but look forward to the 5 local spots in New York City!
For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
