Reba McEntire to sing national anthem for Super Bowl LVIII

Country star Reba McEntire will play a big role in this year's Super Bowl pregame performances.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. She'll be accompanied by "CODA" actor Daniel Durant, who will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

FILE - Reba McEntire arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Also taking the stage before the game are "Circles" singer Post Malone, who will sing "America the Beautiful," and "Rise Up" singer Andra Day, who will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will perform "America the Beautiful" in ASL and actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

In September, it was announced that Usher will be taking the Super Bowl LVIII halftime stage.

"It's been a dream of mine and a bucket list, you know, thing to be able to get it," he told "GMA" in an interview this week. "You know, they say -- what is it? Oscar, Tony, Grammy, Emmy, right?

"You should put 'Super Bowl' there too, right?" he added with a laugh.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.