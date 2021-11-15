Food & Drink

Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet in time for Thanksgiving

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
NEW YORK -- Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.

The super-sized peanut butter cup is the size of an actual pie, with a 9-inch diameter and weighing in at 3.4 pounds.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

Only 3,000 pies are available for purchase on Hershey's website for $44.99 plus tax.

It isn't the first time Reese's has experimented with its peanut butter cup. Earlier this year, Hershey's released an all peanut butter cup without chocolate. It was the first time in the company's 90-year-history that its peanut butter cups had taken chocolate completely out of the equation. Versions of the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup came out in 2019 and 2020, but those still contained some chocolate.

Hershey, like other confectioners, relies on impulse purchases to drive sales. In 2020, the candy company released peanut butter cups filled with pretzels and a peanut butter and chocolate Snack Cake it billed as a "mid-morning snack."

