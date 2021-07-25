Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Regis: Saturday marks one year since legendary TV host's death

By Eyewitness News
Saturday marks one year since Regis Philbin's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One year ago, we lost a beloved longtime member of the WABC-TV family.

Television legend Regis Philbin died July 24, 2020, at age 88.

Regis could do it all on TV, and he did it all.

Born and raised in New York City, he captivated viewers as the host of 'Live,' and charmed audiences in primetime as the host of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' with his self-deprecating humor.

A plaque was placed outside the WABC studio just after his retirement. It reads, 'In recognition of your ability to make us smile every morning for 28 years. WABC-TV and the Walt Disney Company thank you for your talent, hard work, and dedication to millions of loyal viewers.'

The plaque was unveiled on 'Live' on November 18, 2011 - his last day on the show.

We miss him.

Legendary ABC TV host Regis Philbin shared how he wanted to be remembered.



