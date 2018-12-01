RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

2 nuns accused of embezzling 'substantial' amount from Catholic school in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Two nuns have been accused of embezzlement at a Catholic school in Torrance, a development that has left parents and administrators stunned. (KABC)

TORRANCE, California --
Two nuns have been accused of embezzlement at a Catholic school in Torrance, California a development that has left parents and administrators stunned.

Officials at St. James Catholic School described the amount of purloined money as "substantial."

One of the accused nuns is the former principal, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, who had been at the school for 29 years. She retired earlier this year.

"This matter came to our attention during financial reviews in connection with the change in leadership at our School. Other staff persons were not implicated or responsible," the parish's pastor said in a statement.

The other nun, Sister Lana Chang, was an 8th-grade teacher for 20 years. She too retired this year.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles reported the theft to the Torrance Police Department but declined to pursue criminal charges, saying it wanted to address the matter internally.

Officials said the nuns' order, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, was cooperating with the investigation and agreed to reimburse the school. The accused nuns were said to have expressed deep remorse and asked for forgiveness.

"We have initiated additional procedures and oversight policies for financial management and reporting responsibilities," the pastor's statement said. "No student or program at St. James has suffered any loss of educational resources, opportunities, or innovations."

In a letter sent to students' parents, officials expressed hope that the parents had not lost trust or faith in the school.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionnunreligioncatholic churchcatholic schoolembezzlementTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Video: Pope praises boy with disability who ran on stage
Cardinal: New Jersey will release names of accused priests
Challenge to Jewish religious chicken-killing ritual defeated in court
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Fire breaks out at popular Manhattan steakhouse
Michelle Obama surprises NYC teen girls before book tour
George H.W. Bush's final words
Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner in Brooklyn
Man accused of choking, beating dog at LI McDonald's
NYC Just Salad closes after mice seen in video
Show More
Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt after video shows him kicking woman
The aftermath: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Alaska
'Blacks can't walk or work' in neighborhood, sign warns
Police: Burglary suspects stole $25K from Bronx apartments
2 arrested in Queens bodega robbery, shooting; 2 still sought
More News