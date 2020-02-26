Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the holy season for Catholics.
Ashes will be distributed at Saint Patrick's Cathedral starting at 7 a.m.
The ashes, which are made from palms burned on last year's Palm Sunday, symbolize repentance.
Pope Francis will preside at the traditional "stational" liturgy for the beginning of Lent in Rome. Following an ancient custom revived by Pope St John XXIII, Pope Francis will join the faithful at the church of Sant'Anselmo on the Aventine Hill.
He'll lead the penitential procession from the Basilica of Saint Anselm to the Basilica of Saint Sabina around 10:30 a.m.
That's where he will receive ashes on his forehead as bishops and cardinals distribute ashes to the congregation.
Lent will last for the next 46 days, but is observed for 40 as every Sunday is viewed as a celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday on April 12.
