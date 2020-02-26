Religion & Spirituality

Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the holy season for Catholics.

Ashes will be distributed at Saint Patrick's Cathedral starting at 7 a.m.

The ashes, which are made from palms burned on last year's Palm Sunday, symbolize repentance.

Pope Francis will preside at the traditional "stational" liturgy for the beginning of Lent in Rome. Following an ancient custom revived by Pope St John XXIII, Pope Francis will join the faithful at the church of Sant'Anselmo on the Aventine Hill.

He'll lead the penitential procession from the Basilica of Saint Anselm to the Basilica of Saint Sabina around 10:30 a.m.

That's where he will receive ashes on his forehead as bishops and cardinals distribute ashes to the congregation.

Lent will last for the next 46 days, but is observed for 40 as every Sunday is viewed as a celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday on April 12.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york cityashespope franciscatholic church
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected carjacker dead after police shooting, chase in NYC
School bus driver in deadly NJ crash to be sentenced
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Carson
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp
NYPD hires nurses to assist officers with homeless outreach
Show More
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Burglar breaks through roof to steal bicycle in Brooklyn
NJ school so overcrowded that students have to stand in class
10-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC, driver arrested
Bernie Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
More TOP STORIES News