Be Kind: Church helps families pay their rent as Easter surprise

By Eyewitness News
Church helps families pay rent with Easter surprise

STOCKTON, California (WABC) -- A church in California caught the attention of our "Be Kind" campaign for helping struggling families keep roofs over their heads during the pandemic.

During an Easter surprise, the Zion Lutheran Church in Stockton, in central California, gave 30 families $500 each to help pay their rent.

Many of the families are migrants and having a hard time staying financially afloat during the pandemic.

The money is part of a $300,000 grant given to the church.

Church leaders say they hope to help at least 600 families.

The church formed as part of a merger of two other churches back in 1962.

