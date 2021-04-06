Be Kind: Church helps families pay their rent as Easter surprise

During an Easter surprise, the Zion Lutheran Church in Stockton, in central California, gave 30 families $500 each to help pay their rent.
Many of the families are migrants and having a hard time staying financially afloat during the pandemic.
The money is part of a $300,000 grant given to the church.
Church leaders say they hope to help at least 600 families.
The church formed as part of a merger of two other churches back in 1962.
