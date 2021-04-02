easter

Easter Mass from Diocese of Brooklyn at Cathedral Basilica of St. James

EMBED <>More Videos

Easter Sunday: Mass from Diocese of Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday, April 4, is Easter, and churches across Brooklyn and Queens will celebrate the Resurrection in services throughout the day.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn Sunday held the main celebrant of Easter Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn.

For Christians throughout the world, Easter is Jesus Christ's victory over death. By His Resurrection, three days after He was crucified on the cross, all who believe in Him will have eternal life in His father's Kingdom of Heaven.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligioncatholic churchbrooklyncommunityeaster
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
How Peeps are made
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspect knock elderly man to ground in NYC
Household staples reportedly set to increase in price
Paraprofessional missing for several weeks found dead along river
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Neighbors surprise beloved mailman with special sendoff along his route
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
Easter Sunday: St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold services at 50% capacity
Show More
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions: Sources
COVID Updates: New pandemic air travel record set at US airports
More TOP STORIES News