Easter Mass from Diocese of Brooklyn at Cathedral Basilica of St. James

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday, April 4, is Easter, and churches across Brooklyn and Queens will celebrate the Resurrection in services throughout the day.Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn Sunday held the main celebrant of Easter Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn.For Christians throughout the world, Easter is Jesus Christ's victory over death. By His Resurrection, three days after He was crucified on the cross, all who believe in Him will have eternal life in His father's Kingdom of Heaven.