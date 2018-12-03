Police searching for the vandal who desecrated and damaged religious statues in Brooklyn.This has happened six times the past eight years at Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church in WilliamsburgParishioners and residents in the area are very upset.Police recently released surveillance video of the suspect.The video is from 4 a.m. Sunday morning.Detectives say the man initially urinated on two religious angel statues and then pushed the statues to the ground causing damage before he casually took off.In the previous incidents from a few years ago, nearly the same thing happened: an angel was knocked over twice in 2016 and again in 2013.The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this most recent incident and they are hoping someone will recognize this man from the surveillance video.----------