Prayer vigil of COVID-19 grief to be held at St. John the Devine in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A prayer vigil will be held Monday in Upper Manhattan, recognizing the nation's collective grief and resilience during this crisis.

The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine will host a group of interfaith religious leaders for the prayer vigil.

A virtual prayer vigil was held there last week to honor those who have died during this pandemic.

Monday night's vigil will begin with a candlelight procession on the steps of the cathedral on Amsterdam Avenue at 112th Street at 5:30 p.m.

The church says that masks will be worn and social distancing guidelines will be followed to keep participants safe.

For more information and to RSVP, visit stjohndivine.org.

