coronavirus new york city

10,000-person wedding scaled down in Brooklyn after enforcement

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- null
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywilliamsburgbrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalweddingsweddingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe
Prayer vigil of COVID-19 grief to be held in Upper Manhattan
NYC YMCA makes drastic cuts to workforce
COVID Updates: Spike causes university to limit size of gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY's plastic bag ban enforcement starts today
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Man shot in neck on Manhattan subway platform
Bronx apartment fire leaves several residents injured
AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild
COVID Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe
26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey
Show More
This is what we know about New York's COVID vaccine plan
Prayer vigil of COVID-19 grief to be held in Upper Manhattan
NYC YMCA makes drastic cuts to workforce
1 hospitalized after stolen cab crashes on busy Manhattan street
Dancers from NYC Ballet put on rooftop performances at Empire Hotel
More TOP STORIES News