New York issues order putting halt to planned 10,000 person wedding in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York state officials cracked down on a planned wedding in Brooklyn which they allege would have brought together "upwards of 10,000 individuals," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.The Rockland County Sheriff's Office tipped off state authorities to the wedding, apparently planned for Monday in Williamsburg, which would have taken place outside the state's cluster zones."We received a suggestion that that was happening. We did an investigation and found that it was likely true. There was a large wedding planned that would violate the gathering rules," Cuomo said.State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker signed an order to halt the wedding that was served Friday night by the New York City Sheriff's Office.Beth Garvey, Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to the governor said they had not heard back from the individual to whom the order was served.That person can request a hearing with Dr. Zucker.Cuomo said New York City is aware of the planned wedding and said he's sure that they're going to have people monitoring it."Look you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding. You get the same result at the end of the day. It's also cheaper," Cuomo quipped.