Franklin Graham, Billy Graham's son and the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared a memory of his father on social media.
My father @BillyGraham was once asked, “Where is Heaven?” He said, “Heaven is where Jesus is and I am going to Him soon!” This morning, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for 80 years.— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 21, 2018
Others including religious leaders and politicians expressed their condolences and reflected on Graham's life.
The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018
MORE: Former Pres. George H. W. Bush issues a statement on the passing of Rev. Billy Graham: "I think Billy touched the hearts of not only Christians, but people of all faiths... we will miss our good friend forever." https://t.co/sxmw3RYoXA pic.twitter.com/xkrUaaeRZi— ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2018
NEW: Former U.S. Pres. Jimmy Carter releases a statement on the passing of Rev. Billy Graham, calling him "broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others." https://t.co/lYf4AFO8ps pic.twitter.com/GhGbzfol0V— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 21, 2018
Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. (1/2)— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham has always been and will always be a hero in our home. Next to my own father, Reverend Graham was the most humble and gracious man I ever knew. I am honored to call him a friend and a mentor. Victoria and I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/8kkj3kYRJo— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) February 21, 2018
While it was sad to hear the news of Billy Graham passing, I am rejoicing that he is now home in heaven. Billy was a great man of God who made a tremendous impact all over the globe. His love for people and integrity had a great impact on my life and so many others! pic.twitter.com/m1KshXeSw4— Joyce Meyer (@JoyceMeyer) February 21, 2018
Today we celebrate heaven's great reception of a mighty man of God—Billy Graham. We are confident he received the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." 1918-2018 pic.twitter.com/HZS0q2HueE— Kenneth Copeland (@CopelandNetwork) February 21, 2018
Today, even as we grieve Dr. Billy Graham’s passing from this earth, we rejoice at his home-going. Imagine the celebration in heaven right now! pic.twitter.com/ME9KjFUWtj— Benny Hinn (@Benny_Hinn) February 21, 2018
Remembering the life and legacy of the great evangelist Dr. Billy Graham. pic.twitter.com/dD8XwLxeQq— James MacDonald (@jamesmacdonald) February 21, 2018
Graham will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda from Feb. 28 to March 1.