'A very special man': Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions

The Rev. Billy Graham passed away in his home in North Carolina on Wednesday, a family spokesman said. He was 99.

Franklin Graham, Billy Graham's son and the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared a memory of his father on social media.

Others including religious leaders and politicians expressed their condolences and reflected on Graham's life.


Graham will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda from Feb. 28 to March 1.
