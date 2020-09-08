Tips to make remote learning more successful at home amid COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6414200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The challenges of remote learning can be daunting for students who speak English as a second language as every minute spent away from the classroom is a minute lost from their much

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parents, students and experts are offering tips to make remote learning more successful for children as the new school year gets underway.Lucy Parry, 15, will be spending her school days on the landing to the attic in her family's South Orange home."When we started visualizing, I realized it would be cute and a good idea," her mother said said.Her mom spent about $100 on accessories.Meanwhile, 13-year-old Athena Vishudanand will not long do school work from the dining room table in her Ozone Park home.Instead, she'll use what was her father's childhood desk - in her own room, away from her little sister who has a similar setup."My older daughter is in AP class, she needs more time, the work is harder, she needs to concentrate more," Vinty Vishudanand said. "So we separated them."Parents are doing what they can to create inspiring spaces to make remote learning more successful.And according to the founder of Apartment Therapy, a functional workspace begins with light."I've always found light makes a huge difference it keeps kids awake, keeps the energy up in a room and kids don't typically do that by themselves," said Maxwell Ryan.He advises providing at least two work spaces for your child."It's really good if they move around," he said. "Even invest in a bean bag chair, cushions on the floor...give them some place else they can go work."And let them have some say."Kids are not going to be into three points of light in your room, but they will be in to 'you can redecorate your room, you can hang what you want, I can help you," Ryan said.----------