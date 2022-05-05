NYC Rent Guidelines Board looking at largest increase in decades

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Rent Guidelines Board holds its preliminary vote Thursday night on whether rents for rent stabilized apartments will increase this year, and tenants could be in for some sticker shock.After two years of rents either frozen or increases kept unusually low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with eight years of mostly modest increases during the de Blasio administration, the board is looking at yearly increases that are the highest in decades.The board is looking at increases of 2.7% to 4.5% on one-year leases, and 4.3% to a whopping 9% on two-year leases, with the final vote expected in June.A 9% hike would be the largest increase since 1990.Ahead of the vote, the Legal Aid Society is calling for a freeze on all rent increases."Over one million people reside in a rent-stabilized dwelling, including many of our clients who are low-income and predominantly from Black and Latinx communities, and any increase that would siphon away money for groceries, medical care or other essentials to pad landlords' pockets is both unconscionable and immoral," Adriene Holder, Attorney-In-Charge of the Civil Practice, said in a statement. "These are some of our most vulnerable neighbors, and the Rent Guidelines Board must prioritize their safety to ensure that they remain housed. New York is already suffering from a burgeoning eviction and homelessness crisis, and the Board must not choose to pursue a course that exacerbates those realities. Ahead of tonight's preliminary vote, we call for an outright freeze. The Board must avoid pushing our clients - seniors, the disabled, working class families - further into poverty, especially as this community continues to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic."Last year, the Rent Guidelines Board approved making one-year leases 0% for the first six months and then increase 1.5% for the second six months, with two-year leases increasing by 2.5%.It was a reversal of the previous year's vote for a 0% increase for 1-year leases and a 1% increase for the second year of two-year leases.----------