Coronavirus News: Reopening begins in Connecticut

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Many Connecticut stores, attractions and restaurants can open on Wednesday when some restrictions are lifted in the first phase of Gov. Ned Lamont's plan to reopen the state from its COVID-19 shutdown.The state will allow the reopening of outdoor dining areas, offices, retail shops and malls, museums and zoos, and outdoor recreation businesses - all with social distancing requirements and capacity limits.Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said he expects only about 25% of the state's restaurants will have the ability to offer the outdoor-only service.Others are still waiting for municipalities to finalize plans for street closures or get needed approvals to use parking lots and other non-traditional spaces for dining."This is about survival right now," he said. "This isn't about a business model to make money in any capacity. This is about deciding what it looks like for your restaurant and what it might look like in 30 days or 90 days from now.""There is a balance and there's nothing that's risk free," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "I think we can proceed with very thoughtful bases with those businesses that are least like to be dangerous, most likely to have a real economic value for the state. and I'm looking forward. I think this is a good day for the state."Hair salons are not being allowed to reopen until June 1 and that prompted a protest in New Haven outside the skull and combs company.Some barbers and stylists are demanding to open now, which was going to be the plan, but the governor changed his mind and pushed it back to June after he says some other salons said they were not ready.The governor issued an executive order Monday night extending a ban on large gatherings and keeping restrictions on off-track betting, indoor fitness studios and movie theaters until possibly June 20, at the earliest.Lamont said he plans to keep tabs over the coming weeks on how many people are following social distancing rules, such as wearing masks, as well as infection and hospitalization rates, before making a final decision."I think it's too early to say what's going to happen on the (June) 20th," Lamont said.Lamont's latest order also allows police, local and district health directors, and municipal leaders to enforce restrictions on this week's partial reopening.Additionally, the order allows day camps to begin operating June 22 but prohibits residential or sleepover camps from operating during the duration of the public health emergency.Day camps must follow health and safety requirements, including limits on the number of children that can gather in groups and stricter health and sanitation practices.Summer school and other educational programs operated by local or regional school boards may not begin until July 6, with some exceptions.--