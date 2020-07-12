Tiempo: virtual college programs and Vita Coco helps struggling bodegas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6313928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Katia Paz Goldfarb of the Hispanic Student College Institute.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo: Joe Torres speaks with guests Allison Finazzo from Vita Coco, Frank Marte, a bodega owner, and Katia Paz Goldfarb of the Hispanic Student College Institute.First, the Hispanic Student College Institute is a free program that was created at Montclair State University in New Jersey to equip Latino high school students and their families with the tools they will need to apply for college successfully.The program was founded several years ago and has now gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Co-Founder Katia Paz Goldfarb explains how the program is helping to reach even more students from the Tri-State and across the country.Also, the "My Bodega Online" app teamed up with coconut water vendor "Vita Coco" in a campaign to help bodegas across New York City.The partnership is designed to support bodegas across the five boroughs and includes a delivery service for healthcare workers.When the city shut down several months ago, many bodegas stayed open, but sales dropped as much as 80% for some.Allison Finazzo from Vita Coco and Frank Marte, the owner of a bodega in the Bronx, explains how the new campaign will benefit businesses.