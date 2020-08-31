Reopen NYC: Bodega owners in Bronx facing backlash enforcing city's mask rule

They are showing surveillance video from one bodega in the Bronx as evidence.
A woman is accused of destroying $7,000 worth of merchandise with a butcher's knife after an employee asked her to put on a mask.
"People walk into bodegas, and they're told 'You must wear a mask,' or the clerks get spit at, get cursed at," said Fernando Mateo, United Bodegas of America.
The woman was arrested, but was reportedly released just a few hours later.
ALSO READ: Violence inside deli in the Bronx
MORE NEWS: Family kicked off flight after 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: