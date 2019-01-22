Report of drones leads to brief ground stop, delays at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A brief ground stop was ordered at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday evening due to drone activity.

Two drones were spotted around 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, prompting a police helicopter search around the airport.

All arrivals to Newark airport were placed on hold for a few minutes around 5:30 p.m.

Some flights were held at their destinations before departing in order to slow the pace of incoming traffic, sources told ABC News.

