NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a new report on a stabbing that claimed the life of a Bronx teenager and seriously injured another.
The Special Commissioner of Investigation (SCI) Anastasia Coleman found in her report that Abel Cedeno's mother told a teacher at Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation two and a half years before the killing that her son was bringing a knife to school.
The teacher informed Assistant Principal Caridad Caro, who -
"did not relay the information to the Principal or to anyone else at the school, and failed to log the incident into the Department of Education's ("DOE") online reporting system ("OORS"). AP Caro told investigators that she instead personally searched Student A's backpack and thought it unnecessary to report the mother's message because she did not find a weapon."
School searches are to be performed exclusively by NYPD School Safety Agents, and not DOE staff.
SCI also examined but found no corroboration of Cedeno's claims that he repeatedly complained to DOE personnel that he had been bullied at Wildlife, and that some of this bullying occurred in the presence of DOE staff. The DOE closed Wildlife in June 2018.
The stabbing claimed the life of 15-year-old Matthew McCree and seriously injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy.
Cedeno, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in prison a judge previously found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Commissioner Coleman emphasized, "The Department of Education has systems and procedures in place to help assure the safety of DOE students and staff members. It is imperative that all staff members follow protocol and promptly report any and all threats that may jeopardize the safety of our school communities."
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report: Bronx school stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News