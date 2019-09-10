Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A teenager who stabbed two classmates in his Bronx school, one fatally, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday.
Abel Cedeno, 19, received 14 years for manslaughter and eight years for assault, but the sentences will run concurrently. He will be subject to five years probation after his release.
Cedeno faced anywhere from five to 25 years behind bars after a judge found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in July in the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree and the stabbing of 16-year-old Arane Laboy in 2017.
Cedeno admitted to stabbing both boys, but he claimed he was repeatedly bullied, brought the knife for protection and only pulled the weapon after McCree punched him.
McCree's mother Lounna Dennis reportedly met with the district attorney prior to the sentencing, asking that Cedeno not be treated like a youthful offender and seeking the maximum sentence.
"I'm very pleased," Dennis said after the sentencing. "I didn't get my 50 years, but I will take it."
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News after his arrest, Cedeno said he took a knife to school because he feared for his safety.
"The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything," he said. "I just snapped."
McCree died from the stabbing, while Laboy was seriously injured. Dennis said the verdict provided her family with some peace.
"The DA's office for all their effort and time that they put into it, the judge for his clear thinking and understanding for all the evidence that was given to him, that he evaluated and see that a guilty charge is what's fit for this, I'm grateful," she said after the verdict. "I'm just so happy that I got justice for my son."
