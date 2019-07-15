Teen guilty of manslaughter in Bronx school stabbing

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A teenager who fatally stabbed a classmate inside a school in the Bronx in 2017 was found guilty of all charges Monday.

Abel Cedeno, 19, blamed years of bullying because of his sexuality and testified on his own behalf, saying he stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and 16-year-old Arane Leboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation after McCree punched him.

McCree died from his injuries, while Leboy was severely injured.

Cedeno was convicted in the judge trial of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded and will be sentenced on September 10.

"In a matter of seconds, the defendant took out his knife and stabbed two students in front of a crowded classroom, killing 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically wounding Ariane Laboy, then 16," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "The incident has forever traumatized the young students and school faculty who watched in horror the violence that unfolded that morning. It is truly a tragedy; a young life was taken, and so many other lives -- including the defendant's -- are irreparably damaged."

McCree's mother said she was grateful for the verdict.

"I got justice for my son," she told reporters.

EMBED More News Videos

Matthew McCree's mother, Louna Dennis, spoke after the guilty verdict was reached


In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News after his arrest, Cedeno said he took a knife to school because he feared for his safety.

"The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything," he said. "I just snapped."

Robert Feldman, Cedeno's attorney, said McCree came at his client from 50 feet away after taunting Cedeno.
Under cross-examination from Prosecutor Nancy Borko, Cedeno testified that other students were throwing things at him in class.

As he was leaving, he said he was approached by McCree, who punched him several times.

"I was alone and no one was going to help me," he said. "So I took out the knife."

Cedeno faces up to 5 to 25 years in prison on each of the manslaughter and asssault charges.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxschool stabbingstudent diesstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot welcomes baby girl!
Police lieutenant accused of killing estranged wife in NJ
14-year-old charged after 76-year-old woman struck by stray bullet
Con Ed issues preliminary findings on Manhattan blackout
NY Giants suspend player after domestic violence arrest
Show More
Woman dead, husband hurt in Long Island boat collision
AccuWeather Forecast: Sweltering week ahead
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Ex-boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
More TOP STORIES News