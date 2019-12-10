EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire at a restaurant forced the evacuation of a building in Manhattan's East Village Monday night.
Authorities say the fire broke out just after 8 p.m. in a duct at 'The Smith' on Third Avenue, near East 11th Street.
The 12-story building is also home to NYU's Third North Residence Hall.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames and everyone was allowed back in the building.
No injuries were reported.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Restaurant fire forces evacuation of building in Manhattan's East Village
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News