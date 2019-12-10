Restaurant fire forces evacuation of building in Manhattan's East Village

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire at a restaurant forced the evacuation of a building in Manhattan's East Village Monday night.

Authorities say the fire broke out just after 8 p.m. in a duct at 'The Smith' on Third Avenue, near East 11th Street.

The 12-story building is also home to NYU's Third North Residence Hall.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and everyone was allowed back in the building.

No injuries were reported.

