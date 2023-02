Lagniappe Kitchen brings Louisiana flavors to the Heights

"A little something extra:" Louisiana native opens Lagniappe Kitchen and serves up a menu inspired by Sunday night dinners with her grandmother.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Louisiana is known for its music, culture, and especially its food.

Layne Cruz, a native of New Orleans, is bringing those flavors to the Heights.

Located at 550 Heights Boulevard, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bars, serves all the favorites including gumbo, jambalaya, muffalettas, and beignets.

Cruz said the menu was inspired by Sunday night dinners with her grandmother.