Survey finds most NYC resturant owners want to keep tip credit system, despite push for new bill

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new survey by the NYC Hospitality Alliance reveals that a whopping 95% of New York restaurant owners oppose a legislative campaign to eliminate the tip credit system. The system allows restaurateurs to pay wait staff who earn tips less than minimum wage.

Under current law, restaurant employers in New York City can pay workers who customarily receive tips a base wage of $10.65 per hour if that wage combined with their tips equals or exceeds $16 which is the current minimum wage, otherwise, they are required by law to pay the employee the difference.

According the report, restaurant servers often make far more, upwards of $20 to $40 an hour with tips.

Restaurant owners surveyed say abolishing the tip credit would cost about $12,000 more to employ a full-time tipped employee, resulting in increased menu prices and eliminating tipping altogether to keep costs down for customers.

Proponents of the bill like the Fair Wage Coalition say the current system creates inequities among workers and are asking for wait staff to be paid minimum wage if they're employed in New York City, Long Island, and Weschester County.

The bill would also provide a $50 million restaurant worker recovery loan program to cover any short-term increased costs on employers.

