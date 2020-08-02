MAINE (WABC) -- A funeral was held in Maine yesterday for a first responder from New Jersey who developed cancer after responding to the 9/11 terror attacks.
Rich Kubler, 53, served in the Hackensack Fire Department, and was one of the first heroes who rushed to the World Trade Center on that fateful day in 2001.
He was one of the first people on the scene in New York to help look for survivors.
Kubler later retired to Maine, but retained his strong bond with Hackensack and his fellow firefighters.
Firefighters from Maine and New Hersey came together to honor him during a funeral Saturday.
Kubler passed away of liver cancer.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Retired NJ firefighter who responded to 9/11 terror attacks laid to rest in Maine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News