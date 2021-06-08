Retired NYPD officer shot in chest during confrontation in Brooklyn, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A retired police officer is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest during a confrontation with a drunk person in Brooklyn Monday night, sources say.Sources tell Eyewitness News that a worker inside 226 Church Ave called on a retired correction officer and a retired NYPD officer to respond to the location for a drunken individual shortly after 7 p.m.The retired police officer and correction officer confront the suspect.According to sources, a struggle then ensued over the retired correction officer's gun.The weapon discharges during the dispute, striking the suspect in the left arm and the retired officer in the chest.The retired officer is listed in critical condition.A friend told Eyewitness News that the victim retired a few years ago after working in transit and was a PBA delegate.The investigation ongoing.----------