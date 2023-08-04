Marcus Solis has the latest on the funeral for of Rev. Tommie Jackson in Stamford.

Loved ones, community gather to say goodbye to beloved pastor Rev. Tommie Jackson

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Friends and family gathered Friday for the funeral of a beloved pastor from Stamford who was killed after he was hit by a police car outside his home.

An overflowing crowd packed Union Baptist Church as mourners from all faiths and walks of life remembered Rev. Tommie Jackson.

They held a viewing and homegoing service for the man described often as someone not only full of life - but larger than life.

"He fought for a lot of causes and his voice was very strong in the community and that will be missed," said parishioner Wanda Lymon-Roach.

Jackson was the pastor of Rehoboth Fellowship Church and before that was at Faith Tabernacle for nearly three decades.

"If you want to talk to someone that's going to help you, he's the person to talk to, no matter what," said parishioner Gloria DePina.

But he was also the assistant director of Stamford's Urban Renewal Commission and a fixture in Democratic political circles.

Connecticut's governor said Jackson's motivation was simple.

"Justice, be it the pulpit or the podium, he was about justice, which you can see from the outpouring what he meant to this community," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Others remembered him for the smile on his face -- no matter the circumstance.

"He was the most pleasant upbeat person you could ever meet, even when you were in a disagreement with him or had a difference of opinion, he always had a smile on his face and he made others smile as well," said attorney Michael Cacace.

The 68-year-old was killed last week near the mailbox in front of his home on Wire Mill Road when he was struck by a Stamford police car.

The officer involved was responding to a call and the fatal crash remains under investigation.

"It'd only be natural to wonder how this could happen, I don't want to speculate, so they say the lights were on, I hope the sirens were on," said parishioner Ron West.

That officer remains on administrative leave. The state police investigation continues.

