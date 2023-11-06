Revel pulling mopeds from NYC streets

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you are looking to rent a moped in NYC, you may have a tough time as one company is pulling them off the streets.

Revel, the maker of the blue mopeds, is eliminating them in NYC and San Francisco later this month.

The Brooklyn-based company rolled out the scooters in 2018.

Today, there are about 3,000 in the city.

Revel says it will now focus on its electric vehicle business.

This isn't the first time the company has pulled its scooters from the city. The last time this happened was in 2020 after three people died in a matter of 10 days.

2020 was a rough year for the company as the vehicles were also a choice mode of getaway transportation for looters during the unrest that year.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.