COVID-19 vaccine

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. booted off Instagram for false COVID claims

By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
NEW YORK -- Instagram on Wednesday took down the account of controversial anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement.

Kennedy, the son of late former US Attorney General, US Senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, has repeatedly spoken out against vaccines. He has lobbied Congress to give parents exemptions from state requirements that mandate they vaccinate their children. The lifelong Democrat downplays his anti-vaccine views, though, by saying that he is actually in favor of safe vaccines and noting that all of his children have been vaccinated.

Kennedy's Facebook page, with more than 300,000 followers, was still active at the time of publication. The company spokesperson said there were no plans to take down that page "at this time."

Children's Health Defense, the nonprofit group Kennedy chairs that expresses skepticism about the health benefits of vaccines, said it could not immediately comment on Instagram's actions.

Facebook has struggled for years to crack down on vaccine misinformation, and announced yet another effort to do so earlier this week.

On Monday, the company announced several ways it plans to better combat vaccine misinformation, including making it harder to find accounts through searches on Facebook-owned Instagram that discourage people from getting vaccinated.

The announcement comes a day after CNN Business reported that Instagram continued to prominently feature anti-vaxxer accounts in its search results, while Facebook groups railing against vaccines remained easy to find. The findings raised concerns among public health experts, given the United States is in the midst of its largest vaccine rollout ever to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldinstagram
COVID-19 VACCINE
Citi Field holds 2nd day of vaccines, more mega centers in the works
Married couple reunite for 1st in-person visit since start of pandemic
It's opening day at Citi Field -- for vaccinations
NY sports arenas, certain music venues can reopen Feb. 23
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead after fire burns through home in NJ
More snow, bitter cold over the next few days
Multiple tractor-trailers crash on I-78 in New Jersey
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
This subway stop has the dirtiest air of all NYC stations
Citi Field holds 2nd day of vaccines, more mega centers in the works
New video of man who hit ice cream shop worker in head with rock
Show More
Personal shopper from NYC allegedly defrauds Kevin Hart out of $1M
Police name person of interest in Yale student's slaying
Brady tosses Lombardi Trophy over water in boat parade
COVID Updates: Vaccine makers ramp up production as variants spread
At least 1 dead after multiple people shot in NJ: Officials
More TOP STORIES News