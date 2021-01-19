Man arrested in Queens for allegedly making online threats against officials

Brendan Hunt, 37, was arrested at his home on Gates Avenue in the Ridgewood section Tuesday morning.
Federal law enforcement also executed a search warrant at Hunt's apartment.
Hunt works for the New York State Office of Court Administration.
He was not present at the Capitol on January 6.
But federal law enforcement remains concerned a day before Inauguration.
Hunt will appear virtually in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn later Tuesday.
