Fire burns through 2 businesses in Ridgewood, New Jersey

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey -- A four-alarm fire burned through at least two businesses in downtown Ridgewood.

The fire broke out in the building housing the Bagelicious bagel shop on North Broad Street in downtown Ridgewood and spread to a restaurant, officials said.

The flames were first reported just before 9:30 p.m.

The Mediterraneo restaurant also burned in the fire.

Residents in apartments above both restaurants were left homeless, officials said.
