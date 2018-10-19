'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD

EMBED </>More Videos

The new law takes effect Friday. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NYPD officers will now be required to share their full names and ranks with people who they stop on the street.

Officers will hand out business cards.

It's all part of the "Right to Know" act.

The cards have information on the back about how to file a complaint against an officer and even obtain body camera video.

The police union says the law will discourage officers from addressing crime.

"As we've said from the beginning, the 'Right to Know' laws will discourage police officers from proactively addressing crime and disorder and will lead to more frivolous complaints. The City Council has continuously piled on new burdens and second-guessing for our police officers, creating unnecessary distractions for them that will ultimately make NYC a more dangerous place," said Patrick J. Lynch, PBA President.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYC hospital admits doctor abused children for decades
Suspect sought in string of violent Manhattan robberies
Rapper Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
Mega Millions jackpot surges to largest-ever $970 million
UN Ambassador Haley pokes fun at herself at Al Smith Dinner
Trump concedes missing journalist likely dead, threatens consequences
School bus hits parked car, causes chain-reaction crash
Man accuses NYPD of taking his wheelchair, leaving him on cell floor
Show More
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
BB gun sparks lockdown at NYC high school, neighboring college
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Proud Boys member arrested in clash after GOP speaker
Trump Organization sues man who died in Trump Tower fire
More News