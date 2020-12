Rikers correction officer has teeth knocked out after attacked by inmate

EMBED >More News Videos One of the officers ended up with a broken nose and another has a broken finger.

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A Rikers correction officer had one of his front teeth knocked out after being attacked by an inmate.The union representing the officer says a Bloods gang member punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground late Saturday night.Earlier this month, four guards and a captain were attacked by other inmates at Rikers.In a statement, the New York City Department of Corrections confirmed the assault. They also indicated the detainee involved will face charges.----------