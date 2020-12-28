Rikers correction officer has teeth knocked out after attacked by inmate

The union representing the officer says a Bloods gang member punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground late Saturday night.
ALSO READ | Inmate attacked 4 correction officers, captain at Rikers
Earlier this month, four guards and a captain were attacked by other inmates at Rikers.
In a statement, the New York City Department of Corrections confirmed the assault. They also indicated the detainee involved will face charges.
ALSO READ | Investigation underway after woman without mask attacked on subway
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip