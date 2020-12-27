6 suspects wanted after woman attacked on NYC subway for not wearing mask

Six suspects -- three women and three men -- were involved in the Dec. 17 assault of an Asian woman on a southbound A train at the West 4th Street station.
The victim was reportedly confronted over not wearing a mask.
ALSO READ | Subway station gets new life in honor of train operator killed in arson fire
A verbal dispute escalated into an attack in which the 32-year-old victim suffered bruising after she was punched in the face several times.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
Police released photos of four of the six suspects wanted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip