Protest planned ahead of New York City Council hearing on Rikers Island conditions

Those demonstrating call the conditions "inhumane" and "barbaric."
To address the concerns, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered an emergency relief plan for the prison Tuesday, just one week after a 7 On Your Side Investigation revealed an increase in violence and deteriorating conditions inside Rikers.
The Emergency Rikers Relief Plan includes the following:
--Adjust staffing at courts by shifting NYPD to help operate courts, allowing some Department of Correction (DOC) staff to shift back to duty on Rikers
--Toughen accountability for AWOL staffers with 30-day suspensions for Correction officers who do not show up to a post.
--Expand medical evaluation capacity for staff with additional medical providers to evaluate DOC officers for duty
--Engage in emergency contracting to quickly repair broken doors, clean facilities more efficiently, distribute commissary more quickly, scan mail onto tablets to reduce drugs entering facilities, and more
--Speed intake to reduce crowding with a goal of moving people through the intake process in 24 hours or fewer. Two currently closed clinic spaces will be opened to allow greater capacity
The mayor also called for actions across the justice system in the following areas:
--Enacting the Less is More Act
--Speeding up transfers out of Rikers into state-operated locations in five days or less
--Calendaring 500 court cases immediately out of the 5,000 people on Rikers Island in pre-trial, including over 1,500 people have been held for over one year
--Encouraging judges to use supervised release for non-violent offenders, instead of pre-trial detention at Rikers
The mayor says this will better protect inmates and officers on Rikers Island.
"We cannot continue to have a situation where more and more people go into Rikers, but there's no place for them to go out of Rikers, which is how the system has been designed," Mayor de Blasio said. "We need to get back to a fully functioning criminal justice system."
COBA, the union that represents the correction officers released a statement saying in part:
"Mayor de Blasio's latest reckless and knee-jerk solution to the crisis he has created for the past eight years only reaffirms why he is unfit for office and for the sake of saving the thousands of lives at Rikers Island, he must resign immediately."
The Correction Department commissioner, the Bronx district attorney, and other city officials will testify about the conditions inside Rikers during a virtual hearing, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The city is hiring 600 new officers this fall but the union says they have lost that many officers due to resignations and retirements over the past few months.
