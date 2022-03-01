Soaring new NYC attraction to lift off in Midtown Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11551648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Visitors will be able to soar over New York City in a way they never have before, thanks to an attraction opening to the public in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday.RiseNY features a unique, state-of-the-art flying theater that gives visitors a bird's-eye view of the city, and it's paired with what the organizers describe as a series of museum exhibit galleries celebrating legendary aspects of New York City.The galleries cover a variety of topics diving into the history and culture of New York City."Each gallery is curated by a local museum or a national museum or an expert in their field, so it brings legitimacy," creative director Mark Lach said. "(It's) a love letter to New York, and I think New Yorkers will walk through this and learn things they didn't know, or reinforce, 'Oh I remember when,' 'That's right,' 'That happened.'"It's one of the latest efforts to draw tourists back into the city as the pandemic eases.RiseNY starts with a captivating film by award-winning documentarian Ric Burns and narrated by actor Jeff Goldblum.The galleries tour follows, featuring seven themes: Finance, Skyline, TV/Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway and Film that explore the city's cultural evolution.And then, the experience then literally lifts off -- as the floating theater takes flight.Guests get on board and are lifted 30 feet into the air, hanging suspended with their feet dangling, as they glide over the Big Apple skyline and landmarks while inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome featuring aerial footage that creates the sensation of flight.The unique experience costs around $25 per person and opens to the public on Wednesday at 160 West 45th Street.RiseNY was created and produced by Running Subway in partnership with several prestigious cultural institutions, Broadway shows and individuals that serve as co-curators of their respective galleries.They include the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of American Finance, Museum of Broadcast Communications & Radio Hall of Fame, Museum at FIT, Skyscraper Museum, Tribeca Festival, and David Bushman, former head curator at The Paley Center.----------