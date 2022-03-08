Police looking for 2 serial thieves who have stolen thousands of dollars in Queens

The serial thieves targeted homes and businesses in different neighborhoods of Queens.
Surveillance video captured the man and woman breaking into a store last month on College Point Boulevard.
In that case, they stole $150.
But authorities say the duo has stolen thousands of dollars in at least five similar incidents since last year.
The couple's biggest robbery was at a home store -- where they took off with $40,000.
