Police looking for 2 serial thieves who have stolen thousands of dollars in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police are looking for two suspects connected to several robberies in Queens.The serial thieves targeted homes and businesses in different neighborhoods of Queens.Surveillance video captured the man and woman breaking into a store last month on College Point Boulevard.In that case, they stole $150.But authorities say the duo has stolen thousands of dollars in at least five similar incidents since last year.The couple's biggest robbery was at a home store -- where they took off with $40,000.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------