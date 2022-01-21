Man shot in leg during robbery in Bensonhurst

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11492574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on the deadly police shooting in the Bronx.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Another random shooting happened Thursday evening this time in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn.The suspect approached a 30-year-old man and demanded cash before shooting him in the leg, according to police.The incident happen in front of a residential building on 79th Street near 19th Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.The victim was transported to Maimonides Medical Center where he's expected to survive.Police are still investigating the incident and have made no arrest at this time.The suspect was described as in his 30's and believed to be Hispanic, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------