Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

The NYPD tweeted Friday night showing the tree being escorted on the streets of Manhattan.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree made its journey from Oneonta, New York to Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown.
Officials say the 75-foot Norway spruce will be driven onto Rockefeller Plaza, raised off of its 115-foot-long trailer and put into place by a crane on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th-50th Streets and 5th-6th Avenues.
The tree is presented to New York and the world by Tishman-Speyer, the owners of Rockefeller Center.
"This year, we just feel the tree is vital," said Rob Speyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer. "The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree always represents the holiday season, but it has also stood tall as a symbol of hope, resilience, and New York's enduring spirit, from the Great Depression to 9/11, Superstorm Sandy through today. 2020 has been a difficult year, but New Yorkers have persevered, and we are determined to come back better and stronger. We are particularly proud to continue the joyous tradition this year."
