With Christmas around the corner, the Rockettes are preparing for their classic performance in NYC

The Rockettes had their first rehearsal for their annual Christmas Spectacular.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- It may still be October, but the Radio City Rockettes are starting to prepare for their classic Christmas Spectacular.

The dancers had their first rehearsal on Wednesday for the annual holiday showcase, which boasts a fabulous performance that has brought joy to audiences for nearly 100 years.

The must-see Christmas Spectacular will run from Nov. 22 to Jan. 2.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.