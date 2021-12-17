coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows, Broadway shows cancel performances

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden calls for nationwide vaccine mandate for health care workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway has taken a major hit this week after several shows have had to cancel some performances, and now, "The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" has had to cancel its all of its remaining shows in 2021 due to COVID cases.

The show released a statement saying, "We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new NY mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.



On the Broadway front, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway" announced that Friday's show was canceled due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company. The show is expected to resume on Saturday.

"Hamilton" remains canceled until further notice due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, while Ain't Too Proud, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mrs. Doubtfire, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Little Shop of Horrors have resumed performances after cancelling previous productions.

On Thursday, Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues, including Radio City Music Hall, announced they would start checking for proof of vaccination for children ages 5-11.

That includes performances of "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes."

ALSO READ | NYC COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubles over 3 days
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett has more on how NYC officials are responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases.


Children will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry into the MSG venues.

The group's other venues include Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytimes squaremanhattancoronavirus new york cityrockettesomicron variantreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakradio city music hallcovid 19healthmusicalbroadwayharry potter
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Many NYC restaurants close temporarily following COVID cases
COVID Update: New York state sets new pandemic case record
Biden calls for nationwide vaccine mandate for health care workers
Fauci has this warning for the unvaccinated as omicron spreads
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: New York state sets new pandemic case record
NFL postponing 3 games due to COVID outbreaks, sources tell ESPN
Fauci has this warning for the unvaccinated as omicron spreads
Many NYC restaurants close temporarily following COVID cases
Parents of woman killed in love triangle involving NYC cop speak out
Hack-proofing your social media account
CDC: Testing exposed students an option over home quarantine
Show More
Tri-State schools increasing police presence after TikTok threats
Taxi driver brutally beaten by passenger in NJ
Teens amazingly climb down pole to safety in tragic East Village fire
Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited
AccuWeather: Cold, rainy day (wintry mix for some)
More TOP STORIES News