Coronavirus Update NYC: Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows, Broadway shows cancel performances

The show released a statement saying, "We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."
Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.
ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new NY mask mandate
On the Broadway front, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway" announced that Friday's show was canceled due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company. The show is expected to resume on Saturday.
"Hamilton" remains canceled until further notice due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, while Ain't Too Proud, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mrs. Doubtfire, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Little Shop of Horrors have resumed performances after cancelling previous productions.
On Thursday, Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues, including Radio City Music Hall, announced they would start checking for proof of vaccination for children ages 5-11.
That includes performances of "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes."
ALSO READ | NYC COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubles over 3 days
Children will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry into the MSG venues.
The group's other venues include Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question